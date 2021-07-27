Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 28,974.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,131,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,450,000 after buying an additional 9,099,702 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

