Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $37.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $266.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.