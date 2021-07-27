Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.