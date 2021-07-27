Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,678,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 688,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 752,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,680,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,889,000 after purchasing an additional 228,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

