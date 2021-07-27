Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Glendon Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 6.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Vistra worth $59,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,523,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

