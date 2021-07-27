VITE (VITE) Reaches Market Cap of $31.03 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. VITE has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00057264 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,478,214 coins and its circulating supply is 485,907,104 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

