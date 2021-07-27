Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTRU. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.52 million and a PE ratio of 33.65.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

