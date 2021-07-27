Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,339 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.