Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,520 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $251.56 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

