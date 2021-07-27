Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 537.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,027 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 710,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

