Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 137,268 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 556.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,268 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

