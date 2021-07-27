Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.89 ($75.17).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

