VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSEC opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

