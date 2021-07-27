Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $146.70 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $146.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $147.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

