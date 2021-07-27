Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after acquiring an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wayfair by 118.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $284.04 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.71 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

