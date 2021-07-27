Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

