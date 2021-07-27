Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/14/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. "

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Akzo Nobel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/9/2021 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

