Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW)

7/8/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 216 ($2.82).

7/6/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/6/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 202 ($2.64).

7/5/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/2/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Wm Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

MRW stock opened at GBX 265.61 ($3.47) on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.20 ($3.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 66.40.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

