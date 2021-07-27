West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.50 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.