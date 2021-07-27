Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Western Copper and Gold worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,759,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

WRN stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.58 million, a PE ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

