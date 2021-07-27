William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.98). William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

ALBO opened at $29.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $565.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

