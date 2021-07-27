William Blair Weighs in on RLI Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.96 on Monday. RLI has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

