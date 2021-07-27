Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

