Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

WPK opened at C$40.45 on Friday. Winpak has a one year low of C$37.29 and a one year high of C$47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

