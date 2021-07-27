Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 15,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

