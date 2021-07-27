Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

WTKWY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $111.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.