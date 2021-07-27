Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

WTKWY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $111.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.71.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

