Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $110.91. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.