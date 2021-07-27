Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WLWHY stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

