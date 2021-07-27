Workiva (WK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.