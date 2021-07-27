World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ WRLD traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.15. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,899. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $3,232,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

