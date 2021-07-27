Wrapped BNB Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $845.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,510,781 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

