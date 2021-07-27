XMax (XMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282,836.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $282,836.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00765793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

