Yamana Gold (YRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

YRI stock opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.05 and a 52 week high of C$9.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

