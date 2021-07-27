Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.49. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

