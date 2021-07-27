Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $19.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.90 million and the lowest is $19.72 million. eGain posted sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 117,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,331. The stock has a market cap of $358.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

