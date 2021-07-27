Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

