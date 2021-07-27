Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $363.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.