Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.16). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.61. 5,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,187. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.94 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.