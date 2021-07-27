Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $172.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $670.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $653.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 4,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,896. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

