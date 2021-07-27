Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

SFST traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

