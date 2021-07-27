Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $135.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.17 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 1,038,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

