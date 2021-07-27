Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.75 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $743.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.00 million to $746.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $674.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

