Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.10. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

