Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 871.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320. The stock has a market cap of $476.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

