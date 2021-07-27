Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.09). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.75) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMO. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

