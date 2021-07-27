Zacks: Analysts Expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Momo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.45. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 340,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,897. Momo has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

