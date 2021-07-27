Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 269,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,334. The company has a market cap of $901.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

