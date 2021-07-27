Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report earnings per share of $4.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 472.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 241,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,661. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

