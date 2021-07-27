Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,729,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

