Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $691.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.